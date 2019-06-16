Match ends, Argentina 0, Colombia 2.
Argentina 0-2 Colombia: Lionel Messi's side 'feeling bitter' after Copa America defeat

Argentina's bid to reach a third straight Copa America final began with a 2-0 loss against Colombia - a first defeat to their South American rivals in 12 years.
Roger Martinez and Duvan Zapata scored in the final 20 minutes after an Argentina side featuring Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero had dominated.
Messi, 31, said the Group B defeat left his side "feeling bitter".
"We didn't want to start this way," the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said.
"But now we have to lift our heads and keep going."
Argentina have won the tournament 14 times - second only to Uruguay - but have not triumphed since 1993 and lost the last two finals on penalties against Chile.
Barcelona's Messi missed his side's best chance to score in Salvador, heading a rebound wide after David Ospina had saved from Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi.
Colombia, managed by former Portugal and Real Madrid head coach Carlos Quieroz, scored both of their goals against the run of play.
Substitute Martinez cut in from the left and drove his effort into the top corner in the 71st minute after being set up by James Rodriguez.
Zapata, who scored 23 goals to help his Italian side Atalanta qualify for the Champions League for the first time last season, sealed the win with a late close-range effort, having replaced captain Radamel Falcao.
Argentina next face Paraguay, who begin their campaign against invitees Qatar on Sunday (20:00 BST).
Uruguay take on Ecuador (23:00 BST) in the opening game in Group C.
In Saturday's earlier game, Venezuela and Peru played out a 0-0 draw in Group A.
Peru had two goals ruled out by VAR while Luis Mago was sent off for Venezuela for a second yellow card late on.
Hosts Brazil top Group A following their 3-0 win over Bolivia.
Line-ups
Argentina
- 1Armani
- 4SaraviaBooked at 52mins
- 6Pezzella
- 17Otamendi
- 3Tagliafico
- 20Lo Celso
- 18RodríguezBooked at 42minsSubstituted forPizarroat 67'minutes
- 5ParedesBooked at 55mins
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forde Paulat 45'minutes
- 10Messi
- 9AgüeroSubstituted forSuárezat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Foyth
- 7Pereyra
- 8Acuña
- 12Marchesín
- 13Funes Mori
- 14Casco
- 15Pizarro
- 16de Paul
- 19Suárez
- 21Dybala
- 22Martínez
- 23Musso
Colombia
- 1Ospina
- 3Medina
- 13Mina
- 23D Sánchez
- 6Tesillo
- 11Ju CuadradoBooked at 60minsSubstituted forLermaat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 5Barrios
- 15Uribe
- 10Rodríguez
- 9FalcaoBooked at 19minsSubstituted forZapataat 81'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 19MurielSubstituted forMartínezat 14'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Zapata
- 4Arias
- 7Zapata
- 8Cardona
- 12Vargas
- 14Díaz
- 16Lerma
- 17Borja
- 18Cuéllar
- 20Martínez
- 21Lucumí
- 22Montero
- Referee:
- Roberto Tobar
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Argentina 0, Colombia 2.
Booking
Jefferson Lerma (Colombia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lionel Messi (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jefferson Lerma (Colombia).
Attempt missed. Giovani Lo Celso (Argentina) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul.
Attempt saved. Germán Pezzella (Argentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Giovani Lo Celso (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Rodríguez (Colombia).
Attempt saved. Leandro Paredes (Argentina) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Leandro Paredes (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Rodríguez (Colombia).
Booking
Duván Zapata (Colombia) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Argentina 0, Colombia 2. Duván Zapata (Colombia) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.
Attempt missed. Giovani Lo Celso (Argentina) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Matías Suárez.
Nicolás Otamendi (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Duván Zapata (Colombia).
Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Argentina).
Roger Martínez (Colombia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by William Tesillo.
Substitution
Substitution, Colombia. Duván Zapata replaces Radamel Falcao.
Rodrigo de Paul (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Medina (Colombia).
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Matías Suárez replaces Sergio Agüero.
Foul by Guido Pizarro (Argentina).
Radamel Falcao (Colombia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Lionel Messi (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jefferson Lerma (Colombia).
Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Argentina) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nicolás Tagliafico.
Goal!
Goal! Argentina 0, Colombia 1. Roger Martínez (Colombia) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Rodríguez.
Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Argentina).
Radamel Falcao (Colombia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Guido Pizarro replaces Guido Rodríguez.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Argentina) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Attempt saved. Nicolás Otamendi (Argentina) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Agüero.
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by William Tesillo.
Sergio Agüero (Argentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Davinson Sánchez (Colombia).
Substitution
Substitution, Colombia. Jefferson Lerma replaces Juan Cuadrado.