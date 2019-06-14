David Turnbull: Motherwell midfielder rejects 'magnificent' Celtic offer

Motherwell had agreed a club record fee with Celtic for Turnbull

David Turnbull's potential £3m switch to Celtic hangs in the balance after the Motherwell midfielder rejected their offer.

A club record fee was agreed on Wednesday between the Fir Park side and the Scottish champions.

But the 19-year-old player and Glasgow club could not reach an agreement over personal terms.

Celtic have now released a statement to say the "magnificent" offer made to Turnbull has not been accepted.

"Currently, we have been unable to come to an agreement with the player's agent," said Celtic.

"Celtic FC is content that it has made a magnificent offer and it is now up to the agent and player to decide if the player wants to join Celtic.

"If not, we move on."

BBC Sport has learned a number of clubs are monitoring Turnbull's situation, including Barnsley who have already had a bid for the Fir Park academy graduate rejected.

Sources close to Turnbull confirmed the Celtic offer has been rejected, insisting the player will continue to keep his options open.

Turnbull, who scored 15 goals for his boyhood club last season, has two years left to run on his contract.