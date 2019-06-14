Women's World Cup: England boss Phil Neville says 'players and I having time of our lives'

Media playback is not supported on this device Jodie Taylor's goal gives England a narrow win over a stubborn Argentina side in Le Havre

The England players are "having the time of their lives" at the Women's World Cup in France and "so am I", says manager Phil Neville.

The Lionesses beat Scotland 2-1 in their opening game and edged past Argentina 1-0 to reach the last 16.

England face two-time finalists Japan on Wednesday (kick-off 20:00 BST) to determine who finishes top of Group D.

Neville told BBC Sport: "Four days ago I was critical but I am so proud of every single one of them tonight."

Former Manchester United and Everton player Neville brought the players together in a huddle after both games but was clearly angry when speaking to his players after beating the Scots.

Against Argentina in Reims, England were being left frustrated by goalkeeper Vanina Correa who made a string of fine saves - including a Nikita Parris penalty in the first half - before Jodie Taylor struck from Beth Mead's cross on the hour mark.

It means England have won both their opening games at a World Cup for the first time and progressed to the knockout stage for the fifth consecutive time.

Japan, winners in 2011 and runners-up four years later, were held to a surprise goalless draw by Argentina in the opening game, but responded by beating Scotland earlier on Friday.

Neville said: "I thought we played with confidence and composure like they have done for the past two days in training. Winning is a by-product of what you do during the week.

"Japan struggled to create chances against Argentina but we didn't. You always have a bit of a dip [after missing a penalty]. We composed ourselves after that.

"The main message before the game was don't get frustrated. We knew it would be an attack v defence game. Because it's a World Cup you think, 'Don't get frustrated and keep passing the ball'.

"The most important thing is they're having the time of their lives and so am I. It was brilliant from Jodie [Taylor]. Brilliant from Ellen [White] the other day.

"If I could pick anyone to score it would be my forwards. When you have a happy centre-forward you have a happy house. We have a real competition for places."