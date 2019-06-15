Saturday's Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Turnbull, Rangers, Aribo, Scotland, Fraser

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

David Turnbull, who has rejected the chance to join Celtic from Motherwell, was offered more money than Virgil van Dijk and Victor Wanyama started on at the Scottish champions. (Sun)

Turnbull, 19, has been offered more than £10,000 per week at Celtic - almost 10 times his current wage at Motherwell. (Record)

And Turnbull fears he is not being viewed as a regular first-team player at Celtic. (Express)

We got tactics right - Kerr Head coach defends Scotland approach in the face of criticism after defeat by Japan

Rangers are close to signing midfielder Joe Aribo, 22, from Charlton Athletic. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Charlton head of recruitment Steve Gallen hopes if Aribo does leave, it is to another English club. (Scotsman)

Rangers are still in contention to sign Oldham defender George Edmundson, who will speak to Portsmouth after they had a bid accepted for his services. (Daily Record)

Mark Warburton, who has signed his former Rangers captain Lee Wallace for Queen's Park Rangers, has criticised how the left-back was treated at Ibrox. (Sun)

Hibernian defender Paul Hanlon believes head coach Paul Heckingbottom will return to England after he has been a success at Easter Road. (Daily Record)

Scotland and Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, 25, does not believe anyone will pay the reported £30m price tag for his services. (Scotsman)

Celtic and Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor has vowed to be ready to go again soon after 69 matches for club and country over the past 11 months. (Sun)

Goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams, 32, hopes to rekindle his Wales career after joining Hamilton Academical. (Press and Journal)

Dundee will meet former Scotland and Celtic manager Gordon Strachan for more talks next week as the club attempt to appoint him as technical director. (Courier)