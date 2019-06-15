Owain Fon Williams: Hamilton sign Wales and former Inverness goalkeeper

Owain Fon Williams played for five English clubs before move to Scotland

Hamilton have signed Owain Fon Williams after the experienced goalkeeper left Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Fon Williams, 32, had a spell on loan at American side Indy Eleven last year and has been capped once by Wales.

"To be back playing in the Premiership here at Hamilton, it gives me the opportunity to be in the shop window for Wales," he told the Hamilton website.

And head coach Brian Rice added: "He's a fantastic player."

The keeper's arrival follows contract extensions for forwards Mickel Miller and Steven Davies and academy graduates Ronan Hughes, Ross Cunningham and Shaun Want, while Blair Alston and Brian Easton have joined from St Johnstone and Ciaran McKenna has arrived from Falkirk.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.