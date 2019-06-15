Marvel Ekpiteta: Defender joins Newport County

Marvel Ekpiteta has played for clubs including Chelmsford, Bishop's Stortford and East Thurrock

Newport County have signed defender Marvel Ekpiteta on a two-year contract.

The 23-year-old played for National League South side Hungerford Town last season, winning the end of season Manager's, Players' and Supporters' Player of the Year awards.

"I see myself as a leader, I love defending and I try and get on the ball as much as possible," Ekpiteta said.

"I'm so happy now that I have been rewarded with a chance to play in the EFL."

Ekpiteta is the third defender to join the League Two club in four days, following Lazar Stojsavljevic and Kyle Howkins to Rodney Parade.

He started his career alongside twin brother Marvin - who plays for newly promoted Leyton Orient - in the youth set-up at Oxford United, and had spells at Stevenage, AFC Hayes, Bishop's Stortford and Chelmsford City.