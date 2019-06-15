Tommy Elphick: Huddersfield Town sign former Aston Villa defender

Tommy Elphick played 46 times for Aston Villa over three seasons

Relegated Premier League side Huddersfield Town have signed centre-back Tommy Elphick on a two-year deal following his release by Aston Villa.

The 31-year-old made 14 appearances for Villa last season as they gained promotion to the top flight.

Elphick joined Villa from Bournemouth for £3m in 2016, spending part of last term on loan at Championship side Hull.

"Tommy adds a lot of knowledge about the Championship to our squad," said Huddersfield head coach Jan Siewert.

"There was a lot of interest in Tommy from several other clubs, which is totally understandable. It is rare that a player of his quality is available as a free agent."

The Terriers have the option of extending Elphick's contract by a further year.

