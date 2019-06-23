Africa Cup of Nations - Group D
Morocco0Namibia0

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Morocco v Namibia

Line-ups

Morocco

  • 1Bono
  • 17Dirar
  • 5Benatia
  • 6Saïss
  • 2Hakimi
  • 18Bourabia
  • 15Aït Bennasser
  • 7Ziyech
  • 14Boussoufa
  • 16N Amrabat
  • 19En-Nesyri

Substitutes

  • 3Mazraoui
  • 4da Costa
  • 8El Ahmadi
  • 9Boufal
  • 11Fajr
  • 12Mohamedi
  • 13Boutaïb
  • 20Idrissi
  • 21Abdelhamid
  • 22Tagnaouti
  • 23Baadi

Namibia

  • 23Kazapua
  • 6Horaeb
  • 22Nyambe
  • 2Haoseb
  • 4Hanamub
  • 19Shitembi
  • 12Ketjijere
  • 10Starke
  • 7Hotto
  • 11Limbondi
  • 13Shalulile

Substitutes

  • 1Mbaeva
  • 3Gebhardt
  • 5Hambira
  • 8Stephanus
  • 9Shilongo
  • 14Kamatuka
  • 15Papama
  • 16Mbazuvara
  • 17Keimuine
  • 18Gurirab
  • 20Kamberipa
  • 21Fredericks
Referee:
Louis Hakizimana

Match Stats

Home TeamMoroccoAway TeamNamibia
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

Attempt missed. Ronald Ketjijere (Namibia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ryan Nyambe (Namibia).

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Petrus Shitembi (Namibia).

Offside, Morocco. Moubarak Boussoufa tries a through ball, but Nordin Amrabat is caught offside.

Foul by Nabil Dirar (Morocco).

Petrus Shitembi (Namibia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Lloyd Kazapua.

Attempt saved. Nabil Dirar (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Nordin Amrabat (Morocco) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Larry Horaeb (Namibia).

Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Morocco).

Manfred Starke (Namibia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nordin Amrabat (Morocco).

Petrus Shitembi (Namibia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Nordin Amrabat (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Larry Horaeb (Namibia).

Foul by Mehdi Bourabia (Morocco).

Manfred Starke (Namibia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Uganda11002023
2Egypt11001013
3Zimbabwe100101-10
4DR Congo100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria11001013
2Guinea10102201
3Madagascar10102201
4Burundi100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria00000000
2Kenya00000000
3Senegal00000000
4Tanzania00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco10100001
2Namibia10100001
3Ivory Coast00000000
4South Africa00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Angola00000000
2Mali00000000
3Mauritania00000000
4Tunisia00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benin00000000
2Cameroon00000000
3Ghana00000000
4Guinea-Bissau00000000
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

Top Stories