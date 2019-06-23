Attempt missed. Ronald Ketjijere (Namibia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Morocco v Namibia
Line-ups
Morocco
- 1Bono
- 17Dirar
- 5Benatia
- 6Saïss
- 2Hakimi
- 18Bourabia
- 15Aït Bennasser
- 7Ziyech
- 14Boussoufa
- 16N Amrabat
- 19En-Nesyri
Substitutes
- 3Mazraoui
- 4da Costa
- 8El Ahmadi
- 9Boufal
- 11Fajr
- 12Mohamedi
- 13Boutaïb
- 20Idrissi
- 21Abdelhamid
- 22Tagnaouti
- 23Baadi
Namibia
- 23Kazapua
- 6Horaeb
- 22Nyambe
- 2Haoseb
- 4Hanamub
- 19Shitembi
- 12Ketjijere
- 10Starke
- 7Hotto
- 11Limbondi
- 13Shalulile
Substitutes
- 1Mbaeva
- 3Gebhardt
- 5Hambira
- 8Stephanus
- 9Shilongo
- 14Kamatuka
- 15Papama
- 16Mbazuvara
- 17Keimuine
- 18Gurirab
- 20Kamberipa
- 21Fredericks
- Referee:
- Louis Hakizimana
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ryan Nyambe (Namibia).
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Petrus Shitembi (Namibia).
Offside, Morocco. Moubarak Boussoufa tries a through ball, but Nordin Amrabat is caught offside.
Foul by Nabil Dirar (Morocco).
Petrus Shitembi (Namibia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Lloyd Kazapua.
Attempt saved. Nabil Dirar (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Nordin Amrabat (Morocco) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Larry Horaeb (Namibia).
Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Morocco).
Manfred Starke (Namibia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nordin Amrabat (Morocco).
Petrus Shitembi (Namibia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nordin Amrabat (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Larry Horaeb (Namibia).
Foul by Mehdi Bourabia (Morocco).
Manfred Starke (Namibia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.