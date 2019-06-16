Jordan Jones: Winger targets first-team spot at Rangers

Jordan Jones' four league goals helped Kilmarnock finish third last season

New signing Jordan Jones insists he hasn't come to Rangers "just to wear the badge" as he sets his sights on becoming a first-team mainstay.

The former Kilmarnock winger will join his new team-mates for pre-season training this week after agreeing a pre-contract in January.

And Jones is relishing the battle for a regular spot in Steven Gerrard's side.

"I've come here to prove a point as to what I can bring to the team and bring the club success," he told Rangers TV.

"I am really determined to make my mark. I am not coming here just to wear the badge and say I am a Rangers player.

"It is a challenge I am really up for. I am determined to get myself in that starting XI and keep my place."

The 24-year-old is joined at Ibrox by fellow summer recruits Steven Davis, Jake Hastie and Greg Stewart as manager Gerrard looks to build on last season's second-place Scottish Premiership finish.

Jones leaves Kilmarnock after 97 appearances in his three-year spell and plans to "get the fans on their feet".

"That is the way I play and I will try to add some more assists and goals to my game," he added.

"And while I haven't played in Europe yet, it is something I am really looking forward to. Hopefully I can use my international experience to help me with that."