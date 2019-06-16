Jordan Jones: Winger targets first-team spot at Rangers
-
- From the section Rangers
New signing Jordan Jones insists he hasn't come to Rangers "just to wear the badge" as he sets his sights on becoming a first-team mainstay.
The former Kilmarnock winger will join his new team-mates for pre-season training this week after agreeing a pre-contract in January.
And Jones is relishing the battle for a regular spot in Steven Gerrard's side.
"I've come here to prove a point as to what I can bring to the team and bring the club success," he told Rangers TV.
"I am really determined to make my mark. I am not coming here just to wear the badge and say I am a Rangers player.
"It is a challenge I am really up for. I am determined to get myself in that starting XI and keep my place."
The 24-year-old is joined at Ibrox by fellow summer recruits Steven Davis, Jake Hastie and Greg Stewart as manager Gerrard looks to build on last season's second-place Scottish Premiership finish.
Jones leaves Kilmarnock after 97 appearances in his three-year spell and plans to "get the fans on their feet".
"That is the way I play and I will try to add some more assists and goals to my game," he added.
"And while I haven't played in Europe yet, it is something I am really looking forward to. Hopefully I can use my international experience to help me with that."