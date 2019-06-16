Mamadou Samassa: Malian goalkeeper moves to Turkey

Goalkeeper Mamdaou Samassa plays his club football for Troyes in France

Mali international goalkeeper Mamadou Samassa is leaving France for the first time in his club career to play for Turkish club Sivasspor.

The 29-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Super Lig side as a free agent after his contract with French club Troyes came to an end.

"Sivasspor signed a two-year contract with Mamadou Samassa at our Istanbul office effective from the 2019-2020 season," the Turkish outfit stated, confirming he is the club's "first official transfer" of the close season.

Samassa played regularly with Troyes last season, featuring in 37 Ligue 2 matches.

His move comes two weeks after he declined to be part of the Mali squad for this month's Africa Cup Nations in Egypt.

Born in France, Samassa spent his youth career with Collinee-Le Gouray, Pef Ploufragan and Guingamp where he also started his senior career in 2009.

He moved to Troyes in the 2016/2017 season and helped them gain promotion to the top flight. They went straight back down and he played last season in the second tier.

He represented France at youth level before switching his allegiance to Mali.

Samassa made his debut for Mali against Botswana in October 2012 and has been capped 14 times so far including appearances at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa where he helped the Eagles to a third place finish.