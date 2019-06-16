Women's World Cup 2019: What to look out for on day 11

Hosts France will be aiming to make it three wins out of three

Fifa Women's World Cup 2019 Host nation: France Dates: 7 June - 7 July 2019 Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and the BBC Sport website and app

Defending champions the USA and Sweden won on Sunday to secure their places in the Women's World Cup knockout stage with a game to spare.

On Monday, Groups A and B play their final games as they look to make it through to the last 16.

Who's playing?

In Group A, hosts France, who have won their opening two games, come up against a Nigeria side aiming for victory in order to secure a passage through themselves.

Nigeria are level on three points with 1995 champions Norway. They play bottom side South Korea, who have lost both their matches.

The games take place at 20:00 BST.

In Group B, two-time champions Germany have already progressed and will be confident of topping the table by securing another three points against bottom-of-the-table South Africa.

Spain and China, with one win and one defeat apiece, meet in a crucial encounter.

The games kick off at 17:00.

Where can I follow the games?

BBC Sport will have live coverage of every World Cup match across TV, radio, the Red Button and online from the group stages all the way through to the final.

South Africa v Germany will be on the BBC Red Button from 16:45, while China v Spain will be available online.

The later games will both be televised, Nigeria v France on BBC Four from 19:45 and South Korea v Norway on the BBC Red Button, while there will also be live text coverage of all four matches on the BBC Sport website.

Players to watch

Nigeria v France

Eugenie le Sommer has won 24 trophies with club side Lyon

Eugenie le Sommer Nationality: French Position: Striker Club: Lyon Age: 30

Le Sommer is going to need a bigger trophy cabinet if France go all the way this year. The Lyon striker has nine French titles, seven French Cups and six Champions Leagues to her name.

She has scored 76 goals for France, including a penalty in the win over Norway, but a goal against Nigeria will make her France's all-time leading scorer at World Cups with six.

South Korea v Norway

Caroline Hansen will join Barcelona next season

Caroline Hansen Nationality: Norway Position: Winger Club: Barcelona Age: 24

Tricky winger Hansen won the Bundesliga title with Wolfsburg for the past three seasons, as well as the German Cup for the past five, earning her a move to Spanish giants Barcelona.

Having made her debut aged just 16, she has gone on to claim 70 caps for Norway.

South Africa v Germany

Sara Daebritz won Olympic gold with Germany in 2016

Sara Daebritz Nationality: German Position: Midfielder Club: Paris St-Germain Age: 24

Gifted midfield playmaker Daebritz has 11 goals for Germany. She regularly found the net with bursting forward runs for Bayern Munich and will join French side Paris St-Germain next season.

She controlled the opening game against China and scored the winning goal against Spain.

China v Spain

Jennifer Hermoso was the top scorer in Spain last season

Jennifer Hermoso Nationality: Spanish Position: Striker Club: Atletico Madrid Age: 29

Hermoso is one of Europe's most feared strikers, leading Atletico Madrid to the title in Spain last season with 24 goals to win the Golden Boot award.

She netted twice from the penalty spot in the opening-game victory over South Africa.

What are Monday's key stats?

Nigeria are looking to win two games at a single World Cup for only the second time. They won twice in the group stage in 1999.

South Korea have lost seven of their nine World Cup matches (W1 D1).

Norway's last two goals at this World Cup have been own goals. They have benefitted from more own goals (4) at the World Cup than any other side.

South Africa have failed to win any of their past 12 games in all competitions (D4 L8).

Germany are unbeaten in their last 18 group matches (W14 D4) - a competition record. Their last and only group stage defeat was 3-2 by Sweden in 1995 - despite being two goals up in the game.

China's past three World Cup wins have all been 1-0.

Spain have won only one of their five World Cup matches - 3-1 win against South Africa in their opening match this year.

Did you see?

Media playback is not supported on this device Touchline tears as Thailand score first World Cup goal

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.