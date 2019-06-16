Women's World Cup: Permutations heading into final group games

Defending champions USA are through to the last 16, but which sides could join them?

Fifa Women's World Cup 2019 Host nation: France Dates: 7 June - 7 July 2019 Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and the BBC Sport website and app

Before the final round of Women's World Cup group-stage matches begin on Monday, nine sides have reached the knockout stages, but which seven other nations will join them?

Hosts France, two-time winners Germany, improving Italy and Phil Neville's England are all already assured of their places in the last 16, as well as 2011 champions Japan.

The United States, the holders, and their Group F rivals Sweden are also through, along with Group E duo Canada and the Netherlands, while Scotland are among the teams with work to do.

With the top two teams in each of the six groups automatically qualifying, as well as the four best third-placed sides, BBC Sport outlines who needs what to stay in the competition.

Which teams are through to the last 16 so far? England Italy Germany France The Netherlands Canada Sweden USA Japan

Group A - France in the driving seat

France have qualified with two wins from two and need just a draw or better against Nigeria on Monday to ensure they will top the group.

Norway - who face South Korea on Monday - and Nigeria both need a minimum of a draw to seal their last-16 spots.

But pointless South Korea must beat Norway in Reims to have any chance of edging through, while also hoping for other results to go their way.

Group B - Le Havre to host key decider

Two relatively uninspiring but efficient 1-0 wins from Germany have ensured their qualification and they will top Group B if they avoid defeat against minnows South Africa.

Bottom side South Africa will be out if Spain and China's match in Le Havre ends in a draw, but if it does not, Banyana Banyana have a slim chance of going through if they beat the Germans on Monday, and then results in other groups go in their favour.

Spain will be assured of second spot in the group if they draw with China, who themselves know a draw would guarantee them one of the best third-place spots, while either of them could yet win the group if Germany fall to a surprise loss.

Group C - The wide-open group

Italy have exceeded many pundits' expectations to reach the last 16 with back-to-back wins over Australia and Jamaica, and the Azzurri could top their group even if they lose to Brazil on Tuesday.

Brazil and Australia both need just a draw from their third matches to guarantee qualification.

Having lost their opening two matches, Jamaica must beat Australia and look to overhaul their vastly inferior goal difference, before then hoping results elsewhere fall their way.

Group D - Scotland have it all to do

England are through with six points from a possible six prior to their game against Japan in Nice on Wednesday [20:00 BST], while a draw would secure top spot for the Lionesses.

Scotland's faint hopes of going through as a third-place side will rely on Shelley Kerr's team beating Argentina on the same night [also 20:00] in Paris, while they would also need other results to go their way.

Even if they win, Scotland would also be eliminated if all of the following happen:

Norway, Nigeria, Brazil and Australia all avoid defeat.

Spain and China draw in their Group B meeting.

Cameroon and New Zealand's game ends with one team winning by two goals more than any potential Scotland win over Argentina.

As for the South Americans, they will qualify if they beat the Scots, while a draw would see Argentina through provided that Cameroon versus New Zealand and Chile versus Thailand both end in draws.

Japan, who have reached the past two finals, are already through and would win the group if they beat England, while a draw ensures second spot for the Japanese.

Group E - Two contrasting games remain

Canada and the European champions, the Netherlands, have both secured their qualification and their encounter in Reims on Thursday will determine which side tops Group E.

The Netherlands have a slight edge over the Canadians in terms of goals scored, so a draw would be enough for the Oranje to finish first.

In contrast, for Cameroon and New Zealand, only a win gives either of them a chance, while they need other groups' third-placed sides to stutter.

Group F - Heavyweights battle for top spot

The world number ones, the United States, have cruised through their first two matches and need just a draw from their game against Sweden to be the group winners, because of their superior goal-difference.

Sweden are also through before their meeting with the USA in Le Havre on Thursday [20:00 BST] and both those sides know they will face a group runner-up in the last 16 regardless of their finishing position in Group F.

Meanwhile, Thailand - who were beaten 13-0 by the USA before a 5-1 loss to Sweden - face a mammoth task to sufficiently improve their goal difference to an extent that would see them qualify as one of the strongest third-placed sides.

But Chile could still go through as a third-placed team if they beat Thailand.

The battle of the third-placed sides

Any side finishing third in their group with four points or more is certain to reach the last 16, but any nation doing so with three points or fewer will face a nervous wait.

That's because, before Monday's games, there are only a maximum of four groups (groups A, B, C and D) where the eventual third-placed side could have four points or more.

However, every side that qualifies from third will be guaranteed to face a group winner in the last 16. The same format was in place for 2015's tournament, and that saw all four of the sides who progressed from third spot eliminated in the last 16.