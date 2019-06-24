Africa Cup of Nations - Group E
Tunisia0Angola0

Tunisia v Angola

Line-ups

Tunisia

  • 1Ben Mustapha
  • 6Bedoui
  • 3Bronn
  • 4Meriah
  • 5Haddadi
  • 2Kechrida
  • 20Chaalali
  • 17Skhiri
  • 23Sliti
  • 10Khazri
  • 7Msakni

Substitutes

  • 8Chaouat
  • 9Badri
  • 11Khenissi
  • 12Aouadhi
  • 13Sassi
  • 14Dräger
  • 15Lamti
  • 16Hassen
  • 18Srarfi
  • 19Ben Mohamed
  • 21Hnid
  • 22Ben Cherifia

Angola

  • 12Bango Cabaça
  • 2Boialvo Gaspar
  • 5Massunguna
  • 15Jacinto Quissanga
  • 8Troco
  • 20Naval Costa Eduardo
  • 16Rosa da Cruz
  • 18Caifalo do Carmo
  • 7Abel Campos
  • 9Kulembe Ribeiro
  • 17Galiano da Costa

Substitutes

  • 1Segunda Palanga Simão
  • 3Buatu-Mananga
  • 6Gaspar do Carmo
  • 10Muondo Dala
  • 11Costa Paulo Bartolomeu
  • 13Macaia Ganga
  • 14Paciência
  • 19de Carvalho Brandão
  • 21Correia da Costa
  • 22Mavanga
  • 23Melo Afonso
Referee:
Bamlak Tessema Weyesa

Match Stats

Home TeamTunisiaAway TeamAngola
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home2
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

Attempt missed. Djalma (Angola) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Wilson Eduardo (Angola) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Stélvio.

Attempt missed. Djalma (Angola) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mateus.

Attempt missed. Wajdi Kechrida (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Oussama Haddadi.

Youssef Msakni (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mateus (Angola).

Foul by Dylan Bronn (Tunisia).

Mateus (Angola) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Stélvio (Angola).

Youssef Msakni (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bruno Gaspar (Angola).

Attempt missed. Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rami Bedoui.

Naim Sliti (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Herenilson (Angola).

Attempt saved. Herenilson (Angola) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Djalma.

Attempt blocked. Herenilson (Angola) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Dylan Bronn (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mateus (Angola).

Foul by Wajdi Kechrida (Tunisia).

Stélvio (Angola) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by (Angola).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories