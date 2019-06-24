Delay in match because of an injury Lebohang Maboe (South Africa).
Ivory Coast v South Africa
Line-ups
Ivory Coast
- 16Gbohouo
- 17Aurier
- 6Traoré
- 5Kanon
- 2Coulibaly
- 20Dié
- 8Kessié
- 19Pepe
- 10SeriBooked at 40mins
- 15GradelBooked at 57mins
- 14Kodjia
Substitutes
- 1Tape
- 3Doumbia
- 4Gbamin
- 7Angban
- 9Zaha
- 11Cornet
- 12Bony
- 13Assalé
- 21Comara
- 22Bagayoko
- 23Sangaré
South Africa
- 22Williams
- 5Mkhize
- 14Hlatshwayo
- 2Mkhwanazi
- 18Hlanti
- 7Maboe
- 15Furman
- 12Mokotjo
- 11Zwane
- 9MothibaBooked at 23mins
- 19Tau
Substitutes
- 1Keet
- 3Maela
- 4Cardoso
- 6Mphahlele
- 8Zungu
- 10Serero
- 13Mabunda
- 16Bvuma
- 17Vilakazi
- 20Kekana
- 21Veldwijk
- 23Lorch
- Referee:
- Mustapha Ghorbal
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away12
Live Text
Delay in match because of an injury Max-Alain Gradel (Côte d'Ivoire).
Lebohang Maboe (South Africa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Max-Alain Gradel (Côte d'Ivoire).
Dean Furman (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Kodjia (Côte d'Ivoire).
Lebo Mothiba (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wilfried Kanon (Côte d'Ivoire).
Lebohang Maboe (South Africa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Wilfried Kanon (Côte d'Ivoire).
Buhle Mkhwanazi (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Kodjia (Côte d'Ivoire).
Lebo Mothiba (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ismael Traoré (Côte d'Ivoire).
Thamsanqa Mkhize (South Africa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Wonlo Coulibaly (Côte d'Ivoire).
Corner, Côte d'Ivoire. Conceded by Sfiso Hlanti.
Foul by Sfiso Hlanti (South Africa).
Nicolas Pepe (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Côte d'Ivoire 0, South Africa 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Côte d'Ivoire 0, South Africa 0.
Thamsanqa Mkhize (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Max-Alain Gradel (Côte d'Ivoire).
Percy Tau (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jean Michael Seri (Côte d'Ivoire).
Hand ball by Jonathan Kodjia (Côte d'Ivoire).
Foul by Thulani Hlatshwayo (South Africa).
Serey Dié (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, South Africa. Conceded by Max-Alain Gradel.
Booking
Jean Michael Seri (Côte d'Ivoire) is shown the yellow card.
Themba Zwane (South Africa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Franck Kessié (Côte d'Ivoire).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Wonlo Coulibaly (Côte d'Ivoire).
Foul by Lebohang Maboe (South Africa).
Wonlo Coulibaly (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Thamsanqa Mkhize (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Max-Alain Gradel (Côte d'Ivoire).
Foul by Dean Furman (South Africa).
Franck Kessié (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.