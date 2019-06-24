Africa Cup of Nations - Group D
Ivory Coast0South Africa0

Ivory Coast v South Africa

Line-ups

Ivory Coast

  • 16Gbohouo
  • 17Aurier
  • 6Traoré
  • 5Kanon
  • 2Coulibaly
  • 20Dié
  • 8Kessié
  • 19Pepe
  • 10SeriBooked at 40mins
  • 15GradelBooked at 57mins
  • 14Kodjia

Substitutes

  • 1Tape
  • 3Doumbia
  • 4Gbamin
  • 7Angban
  • 9Zaha
  • 11Cornet
  • 12Bony
  • 13Assalé
  • 21Comara
  • 22Bagayoko
  • 23Sangaré

South Africa

  • 22Williams
  • 5Mkhize
  • 14Hlatshwayo
  • 2Mkhwanazi
  • 18Hlanti
  • 7Maboe
  • 15Furman
  • 12Mokotjo
  • 11Zwane
  • 9MothibaBooked at 23mins
  • 19Tau

Substitutes

  • 1Keet
  • 3Maela
  • 4Cardoso
  • 6Mphahlele
  • 8Zungu
  • 10Serero
  • 13Mabunda
  • 16Bvuma
  • 17Vilakazi
  • 20Kekana
  • 21Veldwijk
  • 23Lorch
Referee:
Mustapha Ghorbal

Match Stats

Home TeamIvory CoastAway TeamSouth Africa
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home18
Away12

Live Text

Delay in match because of an injury Lebohang Maboe (South Africa).

Delay in match because of an injury Max-Alain Gradel (Côte d'Ivoire).

Lebohang Maboe (South Africa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Max-Alain Gradel (Côte d'Ivoire).

Dean Furman (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jonathan Kodjia (Côte d'Ivoire).

Lebo Mothiba (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Wilfried Kanon (Côte d'Ivoire).

Lebohang Maboe (South Africa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Wilfried Kanon (Côte d'Ivoire).

Buhle Mkhwanazi (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jonathan Kodjia (Côte d'Ivoire).

Lebo Mothiba (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ismael Traoré (Côte d'Ivoire).

Thamsanqa Mkhize (South Africa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Wonlo Coulibaly (Côte d'Ivoire).

Corner, Côte d'Ivoire. Conceded by Sfiso Hlanti.

Foul by Sfiso Hlanti (South Africa).

Nicolas Pepe (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Côte d'Ivoire 0, South Africa 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Côte d'Ivoire 0, South Africa 0.

Thamsanqa Mkhize (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Max-Alain Gradel (Côte d'Ivoire).

Percy Tau (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jean Michael Seri (Côte d'Ivoire).

Hand ball by Jonathan Kodjia (Côte d'Ivoire).

Foul by Thulani Hlatshwayo (South Africa).

Serey Dié (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, South Africa. Conceded by Max-Alain Gradel.

Booking

Jean Michael Seri (Côte d'Ivoire) is shown the yellow card.

Themba Zwane (South Africa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Franck Kessié (Côte d'Ivoire).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Wonlo Coulibaly (Côte d'Ivoire).

Foul by Lebohang Maboe (South Africa).

Wonlo Coulibaly (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Thamsanqa Mkhize (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Max-Alain Gradel (Côte d'Ivoire).

Foul by Dean Furman (South Africa).

Franck Kessié (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Monday 24th June 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Uganda11002023
2Egypt11001013
3Zimbabwe100101-10
4DR Congo100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria11001013
2Guinea10102201
3Madagascar10102201
4Burundi100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria11002023
2Senegal11002023
3Kenya100102-20
4Tanzania100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco11001013
2Ivory Coast10100001
3South Africa10100001
4Namibia100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Angola00000000
2Mali00000000
3Mauritania00000000
4Tunisia00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benin00000000
2Cameroon00000000
3Ghana00000000
4Guinea-Bissau00000000
