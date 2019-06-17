Monday's Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Ojo, Aribo, Celtic, Ntcham, Kilmarnock, Alessio

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Liverpool youngster Sheyi Ojo is to join Rangers on a season-long loan and the Ibrox club are still trying to bring his fellow Anfield winger Ryan Kent back to Glasgow for another year. (Sun)

And midfielder Joe Aribo will become one of Rangers' highest paid players if he completes a move from Charlton Athletic this week. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Former captain David Weir believes Rangers need proven players rather than ones with potential if they are to prevent another Celtic title. (Record)

Olivier Ntcham admits he could leave Celtic with Lyon, Marseille and Porto all keen on the midfielder. (Sun)

Celtic's Ntcham has hinted he is keen to join Marseille. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Midfielder Leanne Crichton insists the Scotland women squad can cope with criticism from former United States goalkeeper Hope Solo. (Scotsman)

Scotland's participation at the Women's World Cup could lead to a professional league back home, says Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell. (Herald - subscription required)

Former Celtic winger Joe Miller has urged Motherwell's David Turnbull to make up his own mind over a possible move to the Scottish champions, rather than leaving it to his agent. (Record)

Former Kilmarnock defender Manuel Pascali has backed new Rugby Park manager Angelo Alessio to emulate the success of predecessor Steve Clarke. (Sun)

Pasquale Bruno, the former Hearts defender who played with Alessio at Juventus, believes the Italian is ready for the step up to management at Killie after many years as Antonio Conte's assistant. (Record)