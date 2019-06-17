Soccer Aid 2019: Bolt skins Carragher and Carlos has still got it

Didier Drogba snaps a selfie as the Rest of the World team celebrate their penalty win

It was the match that pitted former Chelsea team-mates John Terry and Didier Drobga against each other at Stamford Bridge, while quadruple Olympic champion Mo Farah took on One Direction singer Niall Horan.

But the plaudits should go to Brazil's Roberto Carlos, who was as classy as ever as the Rest of the World beat England in Unicef's Soccer Aid 2019.

England, managed by ITV presenter Susanna Reid and former England manager Sam Allardyce, stormed into a two-goal lead via a double from freestyle footballer Jeremy Lynch.

Nine-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt pulled one back for ITV presenter Piers Morgan and former football manager Harry Redknapp's side just before half-time and Love Island 2017's Kem Cetinay equalised late on before RoW won on penalties.

This year's edition of the event, which was established by singer Robbie Williams and actor Jonathan Wilkes in 2006, has so far raised more than £6m.

So, apart from Manchester United legend Eric Cantona allegedly snubbing Piers Morgan's selfie request, TOWIE actor Mark Wright, fitness coach Joe Wicks and comedian Lee Mack all missing penalties and Line of Duty's Martin Compston swapping police acronyms and waistcoats for a football kit, what were the big talking points?

The match was held at Stamford Bridge for the first time after moving from regular venue Old Trafford

Bolt skins Carragher

The world's fastest man bolted past ex-Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher, much to the delight of his pundit frenemy, football manager Gary Neville, who called the 41-year-old's performance "embarrassing" on Twitter.

Retired sprinter Bolt, who was wearing the number 9.58 on his shirt to mark his record-breaking 100m time, had Carragher rattled from the start.

The 32-year-old Jamaican, who played for A-League outfit Central Coast Mariners last October, left Carragher for dust several times in the first half.

Then Carragher missed a simple header, allowing Bolt in to score just before the break.

Jamie Carragher (left) had a tough time marking sprinter Usain Bolt

Kem scores a cracker

We all know Cypriot Love Island winner Kem Cetinay is good at ice skating after he finished fourth in reality show Dancing on Ice, but who knew he had such a lethal left foot on him?

The 23-year-old hairdresser turned TV presenter left former England captain John Terry on the deck as he effortlessly dribbled past to cut inside the box, open his body up and fire his shot past keeper, Homeland actor David Harewood.

Cetinay wildly celebrated scoring his side's equalising goal in the 83rd minute, shortly after coming on, and taking the game to the dreaded penalties.

Lover Island winner Kem Cetinay celebrates his brilliant equaliser

Roberto Carlos turns back the clock

Former Real Madrid and Brazil left-back Roberto Carlos was up to his old tricks - literally, as he nonchalantly produced a pin-perfect back flick pass right into the feet of ex-Arsenal winger Robert Pires.

It was one of many audacious tricks the 46-YEAR-OLD, who only retired from senior football in 2015, pulled off as the RoW avenged their 2018 Soccer Aid defeat by England.

Anyone in the market for a still-got-it left-back?

Roberto Carlos (left) goes up against England's Marvin Humes

And finally, to infinity and beyond...

Toy Story actor Tom Hanks made an appearance at the game but sadly the Aston Villa fan didn't strap on his boots and take to the pitch.

Instead, and in a nod to his character Woody, the 62-year-old displayed a pair of boots with "Andy" scrawled on the bottom.

Wonder if he told the winning team to "reach for the sky" in the dressing room at half-time?