Kortney Hause: Aston Villa sign defender from Wolves
- From the section Aston Villa
Aston Villa have signed centre-back Kortney Hause on a permanent transfer from Wolves for a reported £3m.
Hause, 23, spent last season on loan at Villa, making 12 appearances in the Championship before they were promoted via the play-offs.
The former Wycombe Wanderers defender has represented England at under-20 and under-21 level.
He is Villa's fourth signing of the summer after striker Wesley, winger Anwar El Ghazi and forward Jota.
