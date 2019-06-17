Macauley Bonne: Charlton Athletic sign Leyton Orient striker for undisclosed fee

Bonne was a Wembley loser in the FA Trophy final with Orient a week before Charlton won the League One play-off final there

Promoted Charlton Athletic have made their first summer signing by bringing in Leyton Orient's Macauley Bonne.

The 23-year-old Zimbabwe international has left last season's National League champions to move up two levels for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

Former Colchester United, Lincoln City and Woking striker Bonne has scored 45 league goals over the last two seasons.

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer revealed that Addicks head of recruitment Steve Gallen has watched him over that time.

"It's been something that we've been keeping an eye on and now it's the right time for him to come to us," Bowyer added.

Charlton regained their Championship place at Wembley in May with victory over Sunderland in the League One play-off final.

Bonne is the first player to leave Orient since the tragic passing of O's manager Justin Edinburgh.

