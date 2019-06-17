Jermaine Anderson: Bradford City midfielder signs new deal
-
- From the section Bradford
Bradford City midfielder Jermaine Anderson has signed a new one-year deal with the League Two club.
The 23-year-old, who signed for the Bantams from Peterborough United last January, joins Danny Devine as the second Bradford player to sign a new contract this summer.
"(City manager) Gary (Bowyer) played a big part in my decision." Anderson told the club website.
"We understand each other and he will bring the best out of me on the pitch."
He added: "It is great to be playing here again next season. I was eager to re-sign as soon as the opportunity came up."
Bradford have already signed defenders Ben Richards-Everton, Tyler French and Jackson Longridge, plus goalkeeper Sam Hornby and winger Zeli Ismail, as they prepare for life back in League Two.