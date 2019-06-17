Jermaine Anderson: Bradford City midfielder signs new deal

Jermaine Anderson scored once in 13 appearances for Bradford City last season

Bradford City midfielder Jermaine Anderson has signed a new one-year deal with the League Two club.

The 23-year-old, who signed for the Bantams from Peterborough United last January, joins Danny Devine as the second Bradford player to sign a new contract this summer.

"(City manager) Gary (Bowyer) played a big part in my decision." Anderson told the club website.

"We understand each other and he will bring the best out of me on the pitch."

He added: "It is great to be playing here again next season. I was eager to re-sign as soon as the opportunity came up."

Bradford have already signed defenders Ben Richards-Everton, Tyler French and Jackson Longridge, plus goalkeeper Sam Hornby and winger Zeli Ismail, as they prepare for life back in League Two.