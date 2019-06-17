Conor Wilkinson: Leyton Orient sign Dagenham & Redbridge forward

Conor Wilkinson (left) came on as a substitute for Bolton against Liverpool in a 2015 FA Cup tie

League Two club Leyton Orient have signed forward Conor Wilkinson from Dagenham & Redbridge for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year old joins the O's having netted 12 times in 23 National League games for the Daggers last term.

The forward has also had spells in the football league at Bolton Wanderers and Gillingham.

He scored two goals in 13 appearances for the Republic of Ireland at Under-21 level.

Earlier, Orient chairman Nigel Travis told supporters that the club planned to "build on" Justin Edinburgh's coaching team when they name a successor to their late manager.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.