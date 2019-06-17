Sheyi Ojo arrives in Glasgow ahead of proposed Rangers loan move
Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo arrived on Monday morning at Rangers' Hummel training centre ahead of a proposed season-long loan move.
The 21-year-old would become the Ibrox club's fifth summer signing if he passes a medical.
Steven Davis, Jordan Jones, Jake Hastie and Greg Stewart have all joined Rangers during the summer.
Ojo spent last season on loan at Stade Reims in France before signing a new five-year deal at Liverpool.