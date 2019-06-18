Scotland v Argentina: 'We can expose them' - Hayley Lauder on World Cup showdown

Hayley Lauder won her 100th cap in the 2-1 defeat by Japan in Rennes

Argentina's need for goals can work in Scotland's favour in Wednesday's Women's World Cup showdown in Paris, defender Hayley Lauder believes.

The South Americans have drawn 0-0 with Japan and lost 1-0 to England, earning praise for the quality of their defending against higher-ranked sides.

But, with both sides needing to win in Paris to have a chance of progressing, Argentina cannot rely on a clean sheet.

"They've shown real resilience, they're organised, physical," Lauder said.

"They've sat in in their previous two games and defensively they've been brilliant. Hopefully we can draw them out a bit and try to expose them."

Shelley Kerr's Scots have lost both of their matches 2-1 and, while the results were not unexpected given England are the third-ranked team in the world and Japan are seventh, the Scots slipped below their usual standards until late rallies in both games. Scotland are ranked 20th in the world, with Argentina 37th.

"I'm not sure we've matched our expectations," 29-year-old Lauder, who won her 100th cap against Japan in Rennes, said.

"We did have high hopes for ourselves, but ultimately it's still in our hands. We've grown into the games as we've gone on, but now is the time to start the best we can and properly go for it.

"We do believe in ourselves, so we need to go out and prove that."