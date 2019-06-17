Mark Reynolds: Dundee United's new graduate says footballer students no longer 'pariahs'

Mark Reynolds moved to Dundee United from Aberdeen

New graduate Mark Reynolds says times have changed since former striker Gerry Britton had his law books thrown out the team bus window by fellow players.

The 32-year-old Dundee United defender has just completed a degree in mechanical and offshore engineering.

And he believes professional footballers are now much more accepting of those wishing to study than when he was an emerging youth.

"You were almost a kind of pariah, an outcast," he told BBC Scotland.

"Football is kind of ruthless and people are made fun of for a variety of reasons and that was one of the things where people would have a go and a bit of banter with you.

"I think that's slowly shifting and people are now asking more out of interest and a view to the possibility of doing it themselves."

'Relief and delight to have finally got it done'

Britton, who began his career with Celtic and had spells with Partick Thistle, Dundee and Motherwell, is now Thistle's chief executive after working as a criminal defence lawyer.

"I was at Motherwell when Gerry Britton came and he was telling me that, when he was doing his law degree, they used to throw his books out the window of the bus when they were driving to games for a laugh," Reynolds recalled.

"Footballers make a good living while we're playing, but by no means is it enough to never have to work again. Jobs in football are few and far between just now and I would rather do this just now and give myself the options. The majority of footballers outside the Old Firm are going to need to find work, whether it is in football or another career."

And Reynolds, who chose his degree because of the prominence of the offshore and energy sectors in the north east and the transferability of engineering skills, admits "it was tough at times" to juggle football, studies and bringing up two young children.

"My wife found it tougher than me, with me not being there or having to prioritise studying and football, and a lot of time family life bore the brunt of that," he added.

"We managed to get through it and knew the sacrifices at the time would be worth it. When I got the degree the other day, it was just relief and delight to have finally got it done."