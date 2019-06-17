David Turnbull: Celtic can give no guarantees over playing time - Scott Brown

Media playback is not supported on this device 'David Turnbull can't make demands to Celtic'

Captain Scott Brown has warned Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull that he cannot join a club like Celtic and expect to be playing every week.

The 19-year-old rejected a contract offer from the Scottish champions after a £3m transfer was agreed.

Turnbull is keeping his options open and it is believed he will choose the club best for his football development.

"I don't think anyone is going to get in their contract that they will play 100% of the games," Brown stressed.

"For me, you have to come in to a club and earn that respect and that responsibility to put that jersey on. Especially at a club like Celtic."

Brown said his motivation for joining Celtic from Hibernian instead of moving to English football in 2007 had more to do with his desire for football success.

"There's a reason I didn't go down the road at the time, but everyone's reasons are different," the 33-year-old said.

"I had a hunger to come here and win trophies. I got a little bit of that at the end of my last season with Hibs in the League Cup and I wanted more."

Brown said that Turnbull would "be welcomed by every single person in that changing-room" should he eventually sign for Celtic.

"He's a fantastic young player," he said. "He'd be a great fit and if he does come here then it will be fantastic for us because he's very young and I'm sure he'll be willing to learn as well.

"For me, personally, it will be great to have another Scottish player coming in and seeing what he can do."

While Brown was keen for Celtic to have "a Scottish identity", he was also hopeful that Sweden right-back Mikael Lustig and France Under-21 midfielder Olivier Ntcham would remain with the Scottish champions despite reported interest from other clubs.

Belgian club Gent are the latest to be linked with Lustig, who is out of contract this summer.

"Lustig has been phenomenal," Brown said. "The club and Mikael are still talking just now, so hopefully they can come to some sort of agreement.

"We all love him in the dressing-room. The fans love him as well. Last season was the best football that I've seen him play, he's just kicked on, he's still playing for Sweden, he's still got that hunger in his belly that he wants to thrive and win more trophies."

Ntcham, who is contracted until 2020, has been quoted as saying it is possible he could leave Celtic and described being linked to Marseille as "interesting".

"It's probably a translation thing," Brown suggested. "You never know. Since he came in, he's been fantastic. He's been good in the changing-room and good on the field.

"He's seen players come and leave and maybe sees it as his chance to go."