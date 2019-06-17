Women's World Cup: Spain and China reach last 16 after 0-0 stalemate

Spain and Atletico Madrid forward Jennifer Hermoso won last season's Liga Femenina Golden Boot with 24 goals

Spain and China played out a goalless draw that ensured both sides progress to the World Cup last 16 in France.

Spain qualify for the knockout stages as Group B runners-up, level on four points with China who are guaranteed to finish as a best third-placed side.

Germany sealed their position as group winners, beating South Africa 4-0.

Jorge Vilda's Spain qualify from the Women's World Cup group stages for the first time in their history, having made their tournament debut in 2015.

China, who continue their record of having never failed to progress from their group, avoid a potential last 16 encounter with defending champions the United States - but could face England should Phil Neville's side top Group E.

In a game of limited opportunities, Lucia Garcia missed the chance to hand Spain an early advantage in Le Havre as she shot wide from Mariona Caldentey's cross.

China rarely threatened but remained defensively sound - despite prolific Atletico Madrid striker Jennifer Hermoso's increasing influence as the Europeans dominated possession.

Last season's Liga Femenina Golden Boot winner Hermoso found herself closed down rapidly throughout, but the 29-year-old arrowed a powerful header towards the bottom corner to draw a fine save from goalkeeper Peng Shimeng five minutes before the interval.

Nahikari Garcia dragged wide as the second half followed a similar pattern, while Patricia Guijarro had a low shot blocked by Shimeng late on.