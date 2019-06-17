Match ends, South Africa 0, Germany 4.
Women's World Cup: Germany thrash South Africa to finish top of group
-
Germany punished an error-strewn display from South Africa to finish top of Group B at the Women's World Cup.
The two-time winners had ample chances to score more than four against debutants Banyana Banyana, who leave France having failed to earn a point.
Melanie Leupolz headed in the opener, then an awful error by keeper Andile Dlamini gifted Sara Dabritz a tap-in.
Wolfsburg's Alexandra Popp nodded in a third before the break and Lina Magull added another from a yard out.
Germany, one of the favourites for the title, had only found the net twice in their previous two group games, but against a brittle South African defence they ran riot.
They will now play a third-placed team from either Group A, C or D in Grenoble for a place in the quarter-finals.
South Africa's coach Desiree Ellis will likely have been disappointed with her side's poor first-half display, highlighted when Dlamini flapped at a low cross from Verena Schweers which led to Dabritz's goal.
Her keeper did improve after the break, making a brilliant point-blank save from Dabritz, while pacy substitute striker Thembi Kgatlana was denied a goal in a one-on-one situation by Germany's Almuth Schult.
Line-ups
South Africa
- 16Dlamini
- 2RamalepeBooked at 53mins
- 5van Wyk
- 4Matlou
- 3VilakaziBooked at 58mins
- 15Jane
- 9MthandiSubstituted forKgatlanaat 45'minutes
- 19BiyanaSubstituted forSmedaat 89'minutes
- 6Makhabane
- 21Ndimeni
- 8FulutudiluSubstituted forMulaudziat 45'minutesBooked at 66mins
Substitutes
- 1Mpuru
- 7Dhlamini
- 10Motlhalo
- 11Kgatlana
- 12Seoposenwe
- 13Mbane
- 14Makhubela
- 17Smeda
- 18Gamede
- 20Swart
- 22Mulaudzi
- 23Holweni
Germany
- 1Schult
- 15Gwinn
- 23Doorsoun
- 5Hegering
- 17SchweersSubstituted forSimonat 45'minutes
- 9HuthSubstituted forDallmannat 59'minutes
- 18Leupolz
- 20MagullBooked at 54mins
- 13Däbritz
- 11Popp
- 19BühlSubstituted forSchüllerat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Simon
- 3Hendrich
- 4Maier
- 6Oberdorf
- 7Schüller
- 8Goeßling
- 12Benkarth
- 14Elsig
- 16Dallmann
- 21Frohms
- 22Knaak
- Referee:
- Sandra Braz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away12
- Corners
- Home1
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, South Africa 0, Germany 4.
Attempt saved. Lea Schüller (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giulia Gwinn.
Attempt missed. Carolin Simon (Germany) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Linda Dallmann.
Substitution
Substitution, South Africa. Leandra Smeda replaces Kholosa Biyana.
Alexandra Popp (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Noko Matlou (South Africa).
Attempt missed. Rhoda Mulaudzi (South Africa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mamello Makhabane with a cross.
Offside, South Africa. Thembi Kgatlana tries a through ball, but Rhoda Mulaudzi is caught offside.
Offside, Germany. Sara Däbritz tries a through ball, but Linda Dallmann is caught offside.
Sara Doorsoun (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa).
Corner, South Africa. Conceded by Giulia Gwinn.
Foul by Carolin Simon (Germany).
Rhoda Mulaudzi (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mamello Makhabane.
Offside, Germany. Carolin Simon tries a through ball, but Linda Dallmann is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Rhoda Mulaudzi (South Africa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mamello Makhabane.
Attempt saved. Sara Däbritz (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lea Schüller.
Attempt missed. Janine van Wyk (South Africa) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mamello Makhabane.
Foul by Marina Hegering (Germany).
Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Sara Däbritz (Germany) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lina Magull.
Offside, South Africa. Rhoda Mulaudzi tries a through ball, but Thembi Kgatlana is caught offside.
Foul by Marina Hegering (Germany).
Kholosa Biyana (South Africa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Lea Schüller replaces Klara Bühl.
Booking
Rhoda Mulaudzi (South Africa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marina Hegering (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rhoda Mulaudzi (South Africa).
Attempt blocked. Lina Magull (Germany) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Janine van Wyk.
Attempt missed. Marina Hegering (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Carolin Simon with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Noko Matlou.
Sara Doorsoun (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa).
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Linda Dallmann replaces Svenja Huth.
Goal!
Goal! South Africa 0, Germany 4. Lina Magull (Germany) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Marina Hegering (Germany) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Carolin Simon.