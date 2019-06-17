Women's World Cup: Norway beat South Korea to progress into last 16

Caroline Graham Hansen's goal for Norway was the earliest penalty scored at a Women's World Cup tournament

Norway reached the last 16 of the Women's World Cup and eliminated South Korea after scoring a penalty in each half in Reims.

The result also clinched second spot in Group A for the Norwegians behind France, who eventually beat Nigeria, while South Korea go home without a point.

Caroline Graham Hansen found the bottom corner from the penalty spot early on, after West Ham's Cho So-Hyun had tangled with Chelsea's Maria Thorisdottir in the box at a corner.

New Barcelona signing Graham Hansen was later caught in the area and this time Isabell Herlovsen struck home from the spot, before Yeo Min-ji turned in a late consolation from close range.

South Korea, who had to win on Monday to have any chance of progressing, have endured three losses out of three for the second time in their three World Cup finals appearances, but Yeo's goal gave their fans something to celebrate after nearly 260 minutes without a goal.

The main downside to Norway's relatively solid night was that Graham Hansen had to be withdrawn, hurt after the foul led to their second goal, and they will hope she is fit in time to face the runners-up in Group C in Nice on Saturday.

The 1995 champions, who have featured in all eight editions of this tournament, are through to the knockout stages for a seventh time and look to be among the better-organised sides at the back.

Teams in the last 16 of the Women's World Cup England Italy Germany France The Netherlands Canada Sweden USA Japan Germany Spain China Norway

Ranked 12th in the world and two places above South Korea, Martin Sjogren's side were led by Chelsea's defensive duo Maren Mjelde and Thorisdottir.

They did well to resist plenty of pressure from South Korea - for whom Chelsea's Jo So-Yun in midfield was key - before Lee Geum-min's clever flick found Yeo in the area to turn in for 2-1.

Lee then almost curled in an equaliser, but her effort from a tight angle was well saved by Ingrid Hjelmseth - who also held Ji's first-half shot from long-range - before Cho headed agonisingly wide in stoppage time.