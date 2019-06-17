Women's World Cup: Nigeria 0-1 France

France have scored two penalties at the 2019 Women's World Cup - although this one had to be taken twice

Hosts France finished top of Group A after a twice-taken penalty by Wendie Renard gave them a 1-0 win over Nigeria in an incident-packed finish in Rennes.

The initial penalty - awarded after a video assistant referee review for a foul on Viviane Asseyi - hit the post.

But keeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was ruled to have moved off her line early and Renard slotted the re-taken spot kick.

Nigeria still have a big chance of making the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams.

France, meanwhile, head to Le Havre to play a last-16 tie against, as yet, unknown opponents on 23 June.

This was an unconvincing display by Corinne Diacre's side against a team ranked 38th in the world, with France guilty of wasteful finishing before late drama in Brittany.

Nigeria, who had produced a gritty defensive performance, were on course for a deserved point when a penalty was awarded after a VAR check following Ngozi Ebere's foul on Asseyi.

Ebere, who had been booked in the first half, was sent off for a second yellow card before Renard's first penalty hit a post. However, the officials adjudged Nnadozie had left her line early and Renard duly scored from the second attempt.

From 1 June, new laws came into force, including one that states the keeper must have one foot partly on the goalline (or above it if jumping) when the kick is taken.

More to follow.