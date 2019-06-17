Toni Duggan: England forward ready to return for World Cup game with Japan

Toni Duggan was forced out of training last Saturday with a a thigh problem and missed the first two group matches

Women's World Cup: Japan v England Venue: Stade De Nice, Nice Date: Wednesday, 19 June Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One and online, listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

England forward Toni Duggan is available to face Japan in the final group game at the Women's World Cup.

The 27-year-old Barcelona player has returned to full training after missing victories over Scotland and Argentina.

England have secured a place in the knockout stages and will top Group D if they avoid defeat on Wednesday.

"It's really frustrating on a personal level but on a team level I'm really proud that they got the first two wins against tough opponents," she said.

"They had to grind out the wins but I'm proud that I can come back now, with us through to the last 16, and I can help them any way that I can."

Duggan, who has 72 caps for her country, was part of the England team that finished third in the last World Cup in Canada.

She had played every game during Phil Neville's 16-month tenure before picking up the thigh strain before the start of the tournament.

"You wait for years for a World Cup to come round, you go through all the training and wanting to get picked, then you get on the plane and in the first day of training you get injured," she told BBC Sport.

"I was told I had an injury and I had a time-frame, but thankfully I've had no problems. Now I've got the all-clear and I'm ready to play against Japan."

The 2011 winners Japan beat England in the semi-finals at the last World Cup in Canada before losing to the USA in the final.

They have also secured their place in the last 16 in France after beating Scotland and drawing against Argentina.