Women's World Cup: Pick your England XI to play Japan

England face Japan in their final Group D game at the Women's World Cup on Wednesday, with top spot still up for grabs.

Both teams have already qualified, and a point will be enough for the Lionesses to progress as group winners.

Would you keep the same starting XI from the 1-0 win against Argentina or make some changes, particularly with Barcelona striker Toni Duggan available after injury?

Pick the team you would choose to start the game and share your selection on social media.