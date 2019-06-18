Steve Cooper: New Swansea City manager targets new players

Pontypridd-born Steve Cooper played for Bangor City in the Uefa Cup

New Swansea head coach Steve Cooper has started work on signings as he aims to return the club to the Premier League.

The England Under-17 World Cup-winning boss says he left that role with "the blessing" of senior England manager Gareth Southgate.

Cooper, who signed a three-year deal, hopes to make the most of those contacts from his previous job in the transfer market.

"That process has been both ways," he said.

"Obviously I'll be approaching certain clubs about certain players, but there's already been some mentions of players who would like to work together again.

"Hopefully there will be some additions. We need to be creative - there is no doubt about that.

"We need to look at the loan market, find some deals that are right for the club. If we do that there is no reason we cannot build."

Swansea appointed Cooper earlier this month after Graham Potter left to take charge of Premier League side Brighton.

Following relegation from the Premier League in May 2018, the Swans underwent a period of drastic cost-cutting measures which saw several first-team players leave.

Potter earned praise for steering the club to a 10th-place finish in the Championship last season, while promoting youth and restoring an attractive style of play which had become synonymous with Swansea during their rise from the fourth tier to the Premier League.

Swansea had appointed Cooper's predecessor Graham Potter on a three-year deal in June 2018

Whereas the green shoots of recovery on the pitch fostered a sense of optimism among supporters, many of them remained angry about the austere off-field approach of the club's owners.

Potter had described his job as a rebuilding process and, while Cooper recognises there is still work to be done in that regard, the new coach is certain about where he believes Swansea should be by the end of his three-year deal.

"Hopefully back in the Premier League. It's a Premier League set-up, there's no doubt about that," he added.

"I think there's some real good foundations in place in terms of the performance levels, the profile of players currently at the club, which allows us to continue to build.

"I wouldn't say it [the rebuilding] is in the infancy but I wouldn't say it's near the end either. It's step by step.

"There's no doubt that the way the team play, that style, is something we have to continue. I fundamentally believe in that.

"You have to fundamentally believe it if you want to play that way. Whatever the game scenario, winning or losing, first five minutes or last five minutes, you have to stick to the way you want to play."

Advice from Southgate

Cooper admits he was leaving a "fantastic" job with England's Under-17s but says managing a club was a "lifelong ambition".

Having secured his pro licence coaching badge at just 27 years old, the Welshman worked at Wrexham before moving to Liverpool's academy in 2008, where he worked with players such as Raheem Sterling, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ben Woodburn.

Gareth Southgate replaced Sam Allardyce as England manager in 2016

After joining the Football Association as a youth coach educator in 2013, Cooper was named England Under-16 coach in 2014 and then Under-17 coach the following year, guiding them to World Cup glory in 2017.

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City's Phil Foden and Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi were part of the squad who came from 2-0 down in the final to beat Spain 5-2.

Cooper worked directly under current England manager Southgate - who was then England Under-21 coach - and spoke to the former Middlesbrough boss before taking the Swansea job.

"I've spoken to Gareth a lot, among other experienced senior managers," he said.

"Gareth has been a colleague for the last four or five years and someone I've worked very closely with.

"Although he's slightly disappointed I'm leaving the FA, I go with his blessing, that's for sure. He said some kind words and gave me some good advice about what it might look like in this environment."