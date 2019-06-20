EFL Championship:: Swansea City & Cardiff City renew rivalry in October

Swansea City beat Cardiff City 3-0 when the sides last met in a Premier League game in February 2014

Swansea City and Cardiff City will meet for the first time in five years in the first Welsh derby of the Championship season on Saturday, 26 October.

The return fixture in Cardiff is on Saturday, 11 January although dates of both games are subject to change.

Steve Cooper's Swans host Hull City on the opening weekend of the season before travelling to Derby in their second game on 10 August.

Cardiff, relegated from the Premier League, begin at Wigan on 3 August.

Neil Warnock's side host newly promoted Luton Town in their first home game a week later.

Millwall will be the visitors to Cardiff on Boxing Day with away games at Sheffield Wednesday and Queens Park Rangers over the Christmas and New Year period.

The Bluebirds end the season at home to Hull City on Saturday, 2 May.

Swansea City are at Brentford on Boxing Day before back to back home games against Barnsley (29 December) and promoted Charlton Athletic (1 January) and end the regular season at Reading.

Newport County, who lost to Tranmere in the League Two play-off final in May, start their campaign at home against Mansfield Town on 3 August and away to Colchester the following weekend.

Michael Flynn's side are at Exeter City on Boxing Day and host Leyton Orient on 29 December and Cheltenham Town on 1 January.

The regular season ends on Saturday, 25 April with The Exiles welcoming Northampton Town to Rodney Parade.