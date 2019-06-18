Celtic's Scott Brown calls for action over short off-season

The amount of games Callum McGregor (left) played last season concerns Scott Brown

Celtic's Scott Brown wants Scotland's football authorities to have a look at how the fixture list can be altered to help avoid player burnout.

Some clubs have already returned to pre-season training only a week after a round of Euro 2020 qualifiers.

"For me, the Scottish FA could help us out a little bit," Celtic captain and midfielder Brown said. "They can look at the fixture list.

"It's almost a full 12 months or a year now and no holiday time."

Celtic will learn their opponents on Tuesday in the first round of Champions League qualifying, scheduled for 9-11 July.

"It's all about us making sure we keep our bodies in good condition and that we're ready to hit the start of the season flying," Brown said.

"The Champions League is huge for this club and this club deserves to be in it, but to make sure we get in, we have to do the hard work."

Brown pointed out that the earlier start to the season meant pre-season arrangements had to be altered.

"Callum McGregor played 69 games and he has a week-and-a-half off," Brown added. "So it's hard to get everyone balanced off.

"For us in the early games, it's about making sure we're up to scratch. It also means less running in pre-season because you're straight into the games.

"Here's hoping in the next couple of years they can help us out. It would help most clubs."