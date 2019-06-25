Christian Atsu (Ghana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ghana v Benin
-
- From the section African
Line-ups
Ghana
- 1Ofori
- 22Yiadom
- 15Adams
- 21Boye
- 14Agbenyenu
- 5Partey
- 11Wakaso
- 7Atsu
- 10A Ayew
- 23Agyepong
- 9J Ayew
Substitutes
- 2Attamah
- 3Gyan
- 4Mensah
- 6Acquah
- 8Kwabena
- 12Ati
- 13Ekuban
- 16Annan
- 17Baba
- 18Aidoo
- 19Owusu
- 20Asamoah
Benin
- 1Farnolle
- 2Barazé
- 13Adilehou
- 3Adénon
- 6Verdon
- 11Imorou
- 10Poté
- 15D'Almeida
- 8Adeoti
- 14Soukou
- 9Mounie
Substitutes
- 4Anaane
- 5Salomon
- 7Djigla
- 12Kiki
- 16Allagbe
- 18Seibou
- 19Segbe Azankpo
- 20Dossou
- 21Kossi
- 22Fassinou
- 23Kakpo
- Referee:
- Youssef Essrayri
Match Stats
Home TeamGhanaAway TeamBenin
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Cebio Soukou (Benin).
Thomas Partey (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steve Mounie (Benin).
Goal!
Goal! Ghana 0, Benin 1. Mickaël Poté (Benin) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cebio Soukou with a through ball.
Foul by Khaled Adénon (Benin).
Jordan Ayew (Ghana) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Adeoti (Benin) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.