Africa Cup of Nations - Group F
Ghana0Benin1

Ghana v Benin

Line-ups

Ghana

  • 1Ofori
  • 22Yiadom
  • 15Adams
  • 21Boye
  • 14Agbenyenu
  • 5Partey
  • 11Wakaso
  • 7Atsu
  • 10A Ayew
  • 23Agyepong
  • 9J Ayew

Substitutes

  • 2Attamah
  • 3Gyan
  • 4Mensah
  • 6Acquah
  • 8Kwabena
  • 12Ati
  • 13Ekuban
  • 16Annan
  • 17Baba
  • 18Aidoo
  • 19Owusu
  • 20Asamoah

Benin

  • 1Farnolle
  • 2Barazé
  • 13Adilehou
  • 3Adénon
  • 6Verdon
  • 11Imorou
  • 10Poté
  • 15D'Almeida
  • 8Adeoti
  • 14Soukou
  • 9Mounie

Substitutes

  • 4Anaane
  • 5Salomon
  • 7Djigla
  • 12Kiki
  • 16Allagbe
  • 18Seibou
  • 19Segbe Azankpo
  • 20Dossou
  • 21Kossi
  • 22Fassinou
  • 23Kakpo
Referee:
Youssef Essrayri

Match Stats

Home TeamGhanaAway TeamBenin
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away3

Live Text

Christian Atsu (Ghana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cebio Soukou (Benin).

Thomas Partey (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steve Mounie (Benin).

Goal!

Goal! Ghana 0, Benin 1. Mickaël Poté (Benin) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cebio Soukou with a through ball.

Foul by Khaled Adénon (Benin).

Jordan Ayew (Ghana) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Jordan Adeoti (Benin) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Uganda11002023
2Egypt11001013
3Zimbabwe100101-10
4DR Congo100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria11001013
2Guinea10102201
3Madagascar10102201
4Burundi100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria11002023
2Senegal11002023
3Kenya100102-20
4Tanzania100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast11001013
2Morocco11001013
3Namibia100101-10
4South Africa100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali11004133
2Angola10101101
3Tunisia10101101
4Mauritania100114-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon11002023
2Benin11001013
3Ghana100101-10
4Guinea-Bissau100102-20
