Attempt missed. Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui.
Cameroon v Guinea-Bissau
Line-ups
Cameroon
- 1Onana
- 12Dawa
- 4Banana
- 5Ngadeu-Ngadjui
- 6Oyongo
- 8Zambo Anguissa
- 14Mandjeck
- 10Sutchuin Djoum
- 11Bassogog
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 17Toko Ekambi
Substitutes
- 3Bong
- 7N'Jie
- 9Bahoken
- 15Kunde
- 16Ondoa
- 19Zoua
- 20Boumal
- 21Kaptoum
- 22Kana-Biyik
- 23Kameni
Guinea-Bissau
- 1Mendes
- 2Cassamá
- 5Brito e Silva
- 14Soares
- 22Cande
- 7Mendes Lopes
- 20Soriano Mane
- 10Tuncará Gomes
- 15Silva Sá
- 13Mendy
- 18Brito e Silva
Substitutes
- 3Nogueira
- 4Djaló Tiratolay
- 6Soares Dabó
- 8Lamine Jaquité
- 9Baldé
- 11Barbosa Intima
- 12Camara Dabó
- 16Moro Cassamã
- 17Baldé
- 19Mendes
- 21Chipela Gomes
- 23Vieira Cá
- Referee:
- Noureddine El Jaafari
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away6
Live Text
Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Pelé.
Foul by Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon).
Pelé (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joyskim Dawa (Cameroon).
Manconi (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Toni Silva.
André Onana (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Manconi (Guinea-Bissau).
Hand ball by Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon).
Attempt blocked. Toni Silva (Guinea-Bissau) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon).
Toni Silva (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Rudinilson Silva.
Attempt saved. Joyskim Dawa (Cameroon) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Bassogog with a cross.
Christian Bassogog (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Piqueti (Guinea-Bissau).
Foul by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon).
Pelé (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joyskim Dawa (Cameroon).
Piqueti (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Georges Mandjeck.
Attempt missed. Christian Bassogog (Cameroon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Karl Toko Ekambi.
Offside, Cameroon. Ambroise Oyongo tries a through ball, but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is caught offside.
Attempt missed. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Bassogog.
Attempt missed. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Bassogog.
Foul by Arnaud Sutchuin Djoum (Cameroon).
Zézinho (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Juary Soares (Guinea-Bissau) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Frederic Mendy (Guinea-Bissau) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Zézinho with a cross.
Corner, Guinea-Bissau. Conceded by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.
Attempt blocked. Manconi (Guinea-Bissau) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Silva.
Foul by Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Cameroon).
Frederic Mendy (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Frederic Mendy (Guinea-Bissau).
Attempt saved. Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Cameroon) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Christian Bassogog with a cross.
Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Juary Soares.
Georges Mandjeck (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zézinho (Guinea-Bissau).