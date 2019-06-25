Africa Cup of Nations - Group F
Cameroon0Guinea-Bissau0

Cameroon v Guinea-Bissau

Line-ups

Cameroon

  • 1Onana
  • 12Dawa
  • 4Banana
  • 5Ngadeu-Ngadjui
  • 6Oyongo
  • 8Zambo Anguissa
  • 14Mandjeck
  • 10Sutchuin Djoum
  • 11Bassogog
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 17Toko Ekambi

Substitutes

  • 3Bong
  • 7N'Jie
  • 9Bahoken
  • 15Kunde
  • 16Ondoa
  • 19Zoua
  • 20Boumal
  • 21Kaptoum
  • 22Kana-Biyik
  • 23Kameni

Guinea-Bissau

  • 1Mendes
  • 2Cassamá
  • 5Brito e Silva
  • 14Soares
  • 22Cande
  • 7Mendes Lopes
  • 20Soriano Mane
  • 10Tuncará Gomes
  • 15Silva Sá
  • 13Mendy
  • 18Brito e Silva

Substitutes

  • 3Nogueira
  • 4Djaló Tiratolay
  • 6Soares Dabó
  • 8Lamine Jaquité
  • 9Baldé
  • 11Barbosa Intima
  • 12Camara Dabó
  • 16Moro Cassamã
  • 17Baldé
  • 19Mendes
  • 21Chipela Gomes
  • 23Vieira Cá
Referee:
Noureddine El Jaafari

Match Stats

Home TeamCameroonAway TeamGuinea-Bissau
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home8
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away6

Live Text

Attempt missed. Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui.

Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Pelé.

Foul by Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon).

Pelé (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joyskim Dawa (Cameroon).

Manconi (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Toni Silva.

André Onana (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dangerous play by Manconi (Guinea-Bissau).

Hand ball by Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon).

Attempt blocked. Toni Silva (Guinea-Bissau) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon).

Toni Silva (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Rudinilson Silva.

Attempt saved. Joyskim Dawa (Cameroon) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Bassogog with a cross.

Christian Bassogog (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Piqueti (Guinea-Bissau).

Foul by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon).

Pelé (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Joyskim Dawa (Cameroon).

Piqueti (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Georges Mandjeck.

Attempt missed. Christian Bassogog (Cameroon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Karl Toko Ekambi.

Offside, Cameroon. Ambroise Oyongo tries a through ball, but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is caught offside.

Attempt missed. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Bassogog.

Attempt missed. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Bassogog.

Foul by Arnaud Sutchuin Djoum (Cameroon).

Zézinho (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Juary Soares (Guinea-Bissau) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Frederic Mendy (Guinea-Bissau) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Zézinho with a cross.

Corner, Guinea-Bissau. Conceded by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

Attempt blocked. Manconi (Guinea-Bissau) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Silva.

Foul by Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Cameroon).

Frederic Mendy (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Frederic Mendy (Guinea-Bissau).

Attempt saved. Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Cameroon) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Christian Bassogog with a cross.

Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Juary Soares.

Georges Mandjeck (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Zézinho (Guinea-Bissau).

Tuesday 25th June 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Uganda11002023
2Egypt11001013
3Zimbabwe100101-10
4DR Congo100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria11001013
2Guinea10102201
3Madagascar10102201
4Burundi100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria11002023
2Senegal11002023
3Kenya100102-20
4Tanzania100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast11001013
2Morocco11001013
3Namibia100101-10
4South Africa100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali11004133
2Angola10101101
3Tunisia10101101
4Mauritania100114-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon10100001
2Guinea-Bissau10100001
3Benin00000000
4Ghana00000000
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

