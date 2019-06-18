Kris Boyd: Kilmarnock and former Rangers and Scotland striker retires

Kris Boyd's final goal was a penalty for Kilmarnock against St Johnstone in April

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd is retiring with immediate effect after an 18-year career.

The former Rangers forward, 35, scored a total of 293 goals at club level and netted seven times for Scotland.

Boyd won six trophies at Ibrox and also played in England, Turkey and the United States.

In his last season at Killie, he helped the club qualify for Europe for the first time in 18 years by finishing third in the Scottish Premiership.

Ayrshire-born Boyd started his career at Kilmarnock and started the first of two stints at Rangers in 2006. He later played for Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest, Eskisehirspor and Portland Timbers before returning to Scotland for two more spells at Killie split by another year at Ibrox.

He scored twice on his Scotland debut in 2006 but made himself unavailable for international selection two years later during George Burley's reign as national boss. He returned to the Scotland squad under Craig Levein and Gordon Strachan, amassing a total of 18 caps.

Boyd scored at least 20 goals in each of his five seasons at Rangers, helping him surpass Henrik Larsson's record tally of Scottish Premier League goals and set a new mark of 167.

He netted twice in the League Cup and Scottish Cup finals of 2008 as the Ibrox side won both and he won his first league title the following season, helping Rangers retain it in 2010. His biggest goalscoring hauls in a single match came against Dundee United, netting five against the Tangerines for Kilmarnock in 2004 and replicating that with Rangers five years later.