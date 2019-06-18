Sheyi Ojo: Rangers sign Liverpool winger on season-long loan

Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo arrived at Rangers' training ground on Monday morning ahead of a proposed loan move

Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo has joined Rangers on a season-long loan.

Ojo, who has 88 club appearances, spent last season on loan at Stade Reims in France before signing a new five-year deal at European champions Liverpool.

The 21-year-old arrived at the Ibrox club's training centre on Monday and is their fifth summer signing after Steven Davis, Jordan Jones, Jake Hastie and Greg Stewart all joined.

Ojo's move is subject to international clearance.

"The last 18 months to two years I've not had that consistent opportunity," he told Rangers TV.

"When I heard Rangers were involved I spoke to my representatives, the gaffer and Steven Gerrard. I believed this was the right destination for me.

"With Rangers this season it is to play how I've always played, freely and just enjoy my football."

Steven Gerrard's side begin their season in the Europa League next month.

They will face FC Prishtina or St Joseph's in the first qualifying round first leg on 11 July.

