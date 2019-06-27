Joe Aribo: Rangers sign midfielder from Charlton Athletic

Joe Aribo, right, scored 10 goals in 39 games for Charlton last term

Rangers can turn Joe Aribo into an "even better player" after signing the midfielder from Charlton Athletic on a four-year deal, says Steven Gerrard.

Aribo, 22, made 97 appearances and scored 16 goals for Charlton and helped them win promotion to the Championship last term through the play-offs.

He has reportedly cost £300,000 because of cross-border transfer rules.

"There were clubs in for Joe around Europe, in the Premier League and the Championship," manager Gerrard said.

"He's mobile, dynamic, can burst past a player and create and score goals. There is room for him to develop but he'll give us something we've not got in the midfield department.

"We're confident we can turn Joe into an even better player. He's young and we firmly believe there is a lot to come from him, but we need to be patient in order to allow him to continue his development."

The Ibrox side have signed Sheyi Ojo, Steven Davis, Jordan Jones, Jake Hastie and Greg Stewart already this summer.

They begin their season in the Europa League next month and will face either Prishtina or St Joseph's in the first qualifying round first leg on 11 July.

