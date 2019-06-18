James Hanson: Grimsby bring in striker from AFC Wimbledon

James Hanson started 18 League One games for AFC Wimbledon in 2018-19

League Two side Grimsby Town have signed James Hanson on a free transfer after the striker left AFC Wimbledon.

The 31-year-old former Bradford and Sheffield United forward scored five goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for the Dons last season.

He has agreed a two-year contract at Blundell Park and becomes the Mariners' second signing of the summer.

"I felt this club was perfect for me - it's going in the right direction," he told the club website.

Meanwhile, Wimbledon defender Paul Kalambayi, 19, has extended his contract with the League One club after making 19 appearances in all competitions last season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.