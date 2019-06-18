Forest Green Rovers sign Ebou Adams and Aaron Collins
Forest Green Rovers have signed Ebou Adams from Ebbsfleet United for an undisclosed fee and brought in Aaron Collins on a free transfer.
Midfielder Adams, 23, is a Gambia international and featured 37 times in the National League last season.
Former Newport and Wolves forward Collins, 22, finished the 2018-19 campaign at Morecambe, for whom he scored eight goals in 15 appearances.
Both players have agreed two-year deals with the League Two club.
