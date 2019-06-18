Europa League: Kilmarnock play Connah's Quay Nomads, Rangers take on Prishtina or St Joseph's

Angelo Alessio (right) is Kilmarnock's new manager

Angelo Alessio's debut as Kilmarnock boss will be in Wales against Connah's Quay Nomads in the Europa League.

Rangers will play the winner of FC Prishtina's preliminary round tie with St Joseph's, meaning a trip to either Kosovo or Gibraltar for the Ibrox side.

Aberdeen take on RoPS of Finland.

The first-leg ties will be on 11 July, with the return on 18 July. Rangers, like Killie, will be away first while the Dons will be at home first.

The draw for the second qualifying round takes place on Wednesday.

More to follow.