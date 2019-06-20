Women's World Cup: Thailand's terrible time, Marta magic & golden oldies - best group stage stats

Were Thailand on the end of the biggest thrashing? Which veterans set records? Has this group stage produced the most goals in tournament history?

We take at look at outstanding statistics from the Women's World Cup group stage.

Thailand's tonking

When Thailand coach Nuengruethai Sathongwien said her players were "really disappointed" after their 13-0 (THIRTEEN) defeat by the USA she arguably made one of the greatest understated understatements in the history of Fifa World Cup post-match quotes.

Perhaps when it was 3-0 at half-time they were just "disappointed", before the frowns became more pronounced as the world champions plundered in a further 10 goals after the break.

To get an idea of how impressive USA's goalfest was (or how bad Thailand were) here are the biggest scorelines in World Cup history in both the women's and men's competitions:

Heaviest World Cup defeats (men's and women's competition) 2019 WWC - USA 13-0 Thailand 2007 WWC - Germany 11-0 Argentina 2015 WWC - Germany 10-0 Ivory Coast 2015 WWC - Switzerland 10-1 Ecuador 1982 MWC - Hungary 10-1 El Salvador 1974 MWC - Yugoslavia 9-0 Zaire 1954 MWC - Hungary 9-0 Korea Republic

By the time they suffered a 5-1 defeat by Sweden the 18 they had conceded was equal to the number let in by Argentina in 2007 - except that the South American side managed that over three of their group games.

Thailand let in a further two goals against Chile to take the unofficial title of 'team with the worst defensive record in the history of the competition'.

As for their nemesis, the USA, they scored 18 group-stage goals, breaking the record (men's and women's) previously held jointly by Hungary's men in 1954 and Norway's women in 1995 (17 goals).

Marta makes history

Brazilian goalscoring greats Pele and Ronaldo have long since retired, but the legendary status of one of the country's active players continues to grow.

Six-time women's player of the year Marta scored her 17th World Cup goal in a 1-0 win over Italy on Tuesday to become the all-time leading scorer at men's or women's finals.

It moved her above Germany's Miroslav Klose, who retired on 16 goals while there are no current female players anywhere close to her total.

And prior to that win over the Azzurre, Marta's goal in the 3-2 defeat by Australia meant that she became the only player - male or female - to find the net at five different editions of a World Cup.

What next for Marta? First player to score on Mars? A hat-trick on top of Everest? Ten goals in a game?

Scott draws level with Shilton

Jill Scott has been almost an ever-present for England since she made her debut in 2006

Manchester City midfielder Jill Scott appears to have been around forever, but in fact she's only 32 and appeared in her 17th World Cup game when she stepped on to the field in the 2-0 win over Japan on Wednesday.

That meant she drew level with England great Peter Shilton in terms of games at Fifa World Cups, overtaking her international team-mate Karen Carney in the process.

Sunderland-born Scott will hold the record outright if she features in England's last-16 match against Cameroon on Sunday.

Most appearances by England players at World Cups Jill Scott, Peter Shilton 17 Karen Carney 16 Ashley Cole, Terry Butcher, Bobby Charlton, Bobby Moore 14

Winger Carney, 31, another England stalwart, also has the opportunity of surpassing "Shilts" at this tournament. The Chelsea player has already reached one landmark in France by becoming the second-most capped England women's player - she notched up her 141st appearance in the match against Scotland to move ahead of BBC analyst Alex Scott.

Reading midfielder Fara Williams, not at this tournament, is way ahead on 170 caps.

Golden oldies

Only USA's Kristine Lilly (with 30 appearances) has played more Women's World Cup games than Formiga

Look after yourself and you could still be an outfield player at a World Cup at the age of 41 - as Brazil's Formiga has proven.

The tenacious midfielder from Bahia made history when she stepped out on to the pitch against Jamaica to not only become the oldest player to feature at the Women's World Cup - at 41 years and 98 days - but the first to appear in seven finals.

Meanwhile, in the same match Cristiane, aged 34 years and 25 days, became the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick in either the men's or women's game.

Has the USA's Carli Lloyd got one more World Cup in her? She scored against Thailand to become the second oldest player to find the net in Women's World Cup history.

If the two-time Olympic gold medallist manages to score in the next World Cup then she would likely overtake...

Oldest goalscorers at the Women's World Cup (most recent goal) Formiga (Brazil) 37 years and 99 days Carli Lloyd (USA) 36 years and 335 days Kristine Lilly (USA) 36 years and 62 days Charmaine Hooper (Canada) 35 years and 262 days Perpetua Nkwocha (Nigeria) 35 years and 184 days

And the best of the rest...

The group stage witnessed 12 penalty goals (the VAR effect?) beating the previous highest total of 11 at this stage in 2015. The fewest scored from the spot was the paltry three in 2011.

(the VAR effect?) beating the previous highest total of 11 at this stage in 2015. The fewest scored from the spot was the paltry three in 2011. However, there were five penalty misses, one more than there were in the whole of the previous tournament in 2015.

one more than there were in the whole of the previous tournament in 2015. It appears to have been hat-trick o'clock at this World Cup - four to be precise, with Jamaica on the wrong end of three. However, it comes second to the memorable 2015 group stage which produced five.

at this World Cup - four to be precise, with Jamaica on the wrong end of three. However, it comes second to the memorable 2015 group stage which produced five. There were eight own goals - two more than previous record total of six in 2015.

