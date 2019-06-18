Yoann Barbet: QPR sign French defender after Brentford exit

From the section

Yoann Barbet becomes QPR's third signing of the summer transfer window

QPR have signed defender Yoann Barbet on a free transfer following the Frenchman's departure from west London Championship rivals Brentford.

The 26-year-old centre-back has agreed a three-year deal at Loftus Road.

Barbet scored seven goals in 118 outings for the Bees after joining from Chamois Niortais in the summer of 2015.

"Yoann is someone who knows the division well and he is a technically outstanding player," R's boss Mark Warburton told the club website.

