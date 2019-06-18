JJ Hooper: Wrexham sign former Grimsby striker on one-year deal

JJ Hooper spent his youth career playing for Cray Wanderers and Newcastle United

Wrexham have signed striker JJ Hooper on a one-year deal following his release from Grimsby.

The 25-year-old spent the second half of last season playing in the National League for Bromley where he scored 19 goals in 25 games.

The former Port Vale and Northampton forward joins new signings Devonte Redmond and Leighton McIntosh at the Racecourse.

"I can't wait to put the shirt on and get some goals," said Hooper.

"Hopefully I can get that first goal early and kick on from there."