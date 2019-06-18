Paudie O'Connor: Bradford City sign Leeds United defender

From the section

Gary Bowyer also signed Paudie O'Connor at Blackpool last summer

League Two side Bradford City have signed Leeds United centre-back Paudie O'Connor on a three-year deal.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Gary Bowyer's Bantams, making nine appearances.

Bradford say they struck a deal for O'Connor as part of a "long-term agreement" with Leeds.

"Gary and I have a great relationship. We compliment each other well and I understand his demands," O'Connor told the club website.

