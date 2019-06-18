Jamaica 1-4 Australia: Kerr scores four to seal last-16 place

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Jamaica 1-4 Australia

Sam Kerr scored four goals to become the Women's World Cup joint-top scorer as Australia beat Jamaica 4-1 to reach the Women's World Cup last 16.

The striker nodded in twice in the first half to make it four headed goals in five and poked in the third after the break, before she punished Jamaica keeper Nicole McClure's terrible error.

Havana Solaun scored Jamaica's first-ever goal in the tournament.

The substitute took the ball around Lydia Williams and slotted home.

Kerr and Australia were excellent but Hue Menzies' side had the backing of the crowd and leave France following their best display of the tournament.

The spirited Reggae Girlz went behind in the 11th minute when the Chicago Red Stars forward converted Emily Gielnik's delivery and then produced another good finish from Katrina Gorry's ball.

Jamaica had, by that point, conceded 10 goals in three games without reply, but that statistic changed four minutes after the restart.

Forward Shaw, who played in a deeper midfield role, was key to her team's improvement after the break. She provided the threaded pass for Solaun, who took the ball around the Australia keeper Williams and fired in between two defenders.

Shaw had two good chances to test Williams herself but fired wide before Kerr all but ensured Australia of victory when she fired in after the ball bounced off the thigh of Sashana Campbell.

And Kerr drew level with USA's Alex Morgan on five goals when she tapped in after McClure kicked air in attempting to clear from a backpass.

Australia finish Group C in second spot, behind Italy and ahead of Brazil - all on six points. The Matildas now face Norway in Nice on Saturday.

'I was frustrated with myself'

Australia goalscorer Sam Kerr: "We weren't as happy with how we started, but we knew we could come back. We're really happy - any time I score it's my job.

"I think we need to be better for longer. At moments we lapsed and I was frustrated with myself.

"I was proud of the girls [when we were under pressure]. Jamaica were trying to get us on the counter."

On facing Norway in the last 16: "We've always believed in ourselves. We don't care who we play - it's nice to go to Nice and see another part of France."

Kerr makes Australia history - stats

After failing to make it through the group stages in any of their first three Women's World Cup appearances, Australia have now reached the knockout rounds in each of their last four.

Jamaica are just the third team to lose their first three Women's World Cup matches all by a margin of three-plus goals, after New Zealand and Argentina.

A player has scored a hat-trick against Jamaica in all three of their Women's World Cup matches. They're the only team in Fifa World Cup history to concede a hat-trick in three consecutive games (men's and women's tournaments).

Kerr is the first Australian player to score a hat-trick at a World Cup (men's and women's tournaments).

Solaun scored Jamaica's first-ever Women's World Cup goal just three minutes and 55 seconds after coming on as a sub, with what was their first shot on target in the match.

Kerr's five goals are the most by an Australian player in a single edition of the tournament.