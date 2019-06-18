Dundee complete deals for Shaun Byrne & Jordan Marshall

Byrne helped Livingston to top-flight safety last season after back-to-back promotions

Shaun Byrne has rejected an improved contract offer at Livingston to drop down a division and sign for Dundee.

The relegated Dens Park club have also signed Queen of the South full-back Jordan Marshall, who has agreed a two-year contract.

Midfielder Byrne had 12 months left on his deal and moves for an undisclosed fee after Dundee triggered a release clause.

He has signed until summer 2022 with the option of a further year.

Byrne, who made 38 appearances for top-flight Livingston last season, joined the West Lothian side in 2016 from Dunfermline and helped them to back-to-back promotions.

"Shaun is a player we identified very early on as a top target and I'm delighted the club have backed me and got the deal over the line," said Dundee manager James McPake.

Marshall spent the last four seasons at Queens and McPake added: "I'm delighted Jordan has decided to come to our club amongst interest from a number of Premiership sides."

