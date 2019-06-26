Africa Cup of Nations - Group A
Uganda1Zimbabwe1

Uganda v Zimbabwe

Line-ups

Uganda

  • 18Onyango
  • 5Mugabi
  • 12Mukiibi
  • 16Wasswa
  • 15Walusimbi
  • 8Aucho
  • 23Azira
  • 22Abdu
  • 17Miya
  • 7Okwi
  • 9Kaddu

Substitutes

  • 1Odongkara
  • 2Ochaya
  • 3Awany
  • 4Juuko
  • 6Lwanga
  • 10Kizito
  • 11Nsibambi
  • 13Kateregga
  • 14Wadada
  • 19Magoola
  • 20Muleme
  • 21Kyambadde

Zimbabwe

  • 16Chigova
  • 2Darikwa
  • 6Mudimu
  • 15Hadebe
  • 5Lunga
  • 21Kamusoko
  • 3Phiri
  • 7Chawapiwa
  • 11Billiat
  • 10Karuru
  • 17Musona

Substitutes

  • 4Pfumbidzai
  • 8Munetsi
  • 9Rusike
  • 12Dzingai
  • 13Chipezeze
  • 14Kadewere
  • 19Mutizwa
  • 20Mahachi
  • 22Mhlanga
Referee:
Eric Otogo-Castane

Match Stats

Home TeamUgandaAway TeamZimbabwe
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home3
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

Foul by Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe).

Attempt missed. Talent Chawapiwa (Zimbabwe) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe) hits the bar with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Ovidy Karuru.

Corner, Uganda. Conceded by Tendayi Darikwa.

Corner, Uganda. Conceded by Teenage Hadebe.

Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Godfrey Walusimbi (Uganda).

Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Godfrey Walusimbi (Uganda).

Second Half

Second Half begins Uganda 1, Zimbabwe 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Uganda 1, Zimbabwe 1.

Hand ball by Bevis Mugabi (Uganda).

Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Hassan Wasswa (Uganda).

Goal!

Goal! Uganda 1, Zimbabwe 1. Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ovidy Karuru.

Offside, Uganda. Godfrey Walusimbi tries a through ball, but Patrick Kaddu is caught offside.

Foul by Tendayi Darikwa (Zimbabwe).

Godfrey Walusimbi (Uganda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Teenage Hadebe (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Patrick Kaddu (Uganda).

Foul by Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe).

Godfrey Walusimbi (Uganda) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Godfrey Walusimbi (Uganda).

Corner, Uganda. Conceded by Thabani Kamusoko.

Attempt blocked. Khalid Aucho (Uganda) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Farouk Miya.

Foul by Divine Lunga (Zimbabwe).

Lumala Abdu (Uganda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Alec Mudimu (Zimbabwe) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Knowledge Musona with a cross.

Corner, Zimbabwe. Conceded by Ronald Mukiibi.

Attempt missed. Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ovidy Karuru.

Corner, Zimbabwe. Conceded by Patrick Kaddu.

Corner, Zimbabwe. Conceded by Ronald Mukiibi.

Talent Chawapiwa (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Godfrey Walusimbi (Uganda).

Attempt missed. Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Khama Billiat.

Ovidy Karuru (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lumala Abdu (Uganda).

Foul by Divine Lunga (Zimbabwe).

Lumala Abdu (Uganda) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Top Stories

