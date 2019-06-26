Match ends, Nigeria 1, Guinea 0.
Nigeria 1-0 Guinea: Kenneth Omeruo goal takes Nigeria into last 16
-
- From the section African
Nigeria became the first team to qualify for the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations as they beat Guinea 1-0.
Three-time winners Nigeria scored the only goal in the 73rd minute when Moses Simon's right-wing corner was headed in at the near post by Kenneth Omeruo.
They now have six points from their two games after a 1-0 win over Burundi in their first match on Saturday.
The top two nations in each of the six groups advance, along with the four best third-placed countries.
Nigeria dropped captain John Mikel Obi, who played for Middlesbrough in 2018-19, but their side did include Brighton defender Leon Balogun, Stoke midfielder Peter Etebo, Leicester midfielder Wilfried Ndidi and Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi.
The Gunners man had one of the best chances when it was goalless with a curled effort from just outside the penalty area, but Guinea goalkeeper Ibrahim Kone produced a spectacular one-handed save to push it over the bar.
Guinea's side included Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita, who was making his first start for club or country since 1 May, when he picked up a groin injury in the Reds' 3-0 loss to Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.
However, Keita received some strong challenges and only lasted 71 minutes before he was substituted.
He was replaced just before a Nigeria corner and Guinea, who now have one point from their two matches, went behind instantly thanks to Omeruo's header.
The other two nations in Group B, Madagascar and Burundi, play on Thursday (15:30 BST), before Burundi take on Guinea and Madagascar face Nigeria in the final round of group games on Sunday.
Analysis
BBC World Service's John Bennett
They say it is a sign of a good team if you win without playing at your best. That is twice now that Nigeria have got the job done despite not hitting the heights.
There is plenty more to come from the Super Eagles and some real quality on the bench.
Guinea huffed and puffed but it's tough for them at this tournament with their star man Naby Keita half-fit. He was running on empty today at times but showed glimpses of what he can do towards the end of the first half.
Now the next challenge for Nigeria is finally sorting the bonus row. The players are expecting to receive the money on Friday. Then it would be all resolved and they can fully focus on the football.
Line-ups
Nigeria
- 16Akpeyi
- 20Awaziem
- 22Omeruo
- 6Balogun
- 2Aina
- 8EteboBooked at 90mins
- 4Ndidi
- 15SimonSubstituted forKaluat 90+4'minutes
- 18IwobiSubstituted forChukwuezeat 78'minutes
- 7MusaBooked at 62mins
- 9IghaloSubstituted forOnuachuat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ezenwa
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 10Mikel
- 11Onyekuru
- 13Chukwueze
- 14Onuachu
- 17Kalu
- 19Ogu
- 21Osimhen
- 23Uzoho
Guinea
- 12Koné
- 18DyrestamSubstituted forSidibéat 73'minutes
- 5SekaBooked at 65mins
- 6FaletteBooked at 27mins
- 3Sylla
- 4Diawara
- 13Cissé
- 16Traoré
- 8KeitaSubstituted forBangouraat 71'minutes
- 10KamanoSubstituted forKoitaat 82'minutes
- 21Kaba
Substitutes
- 1Yattara
- 2Yattara
- 7Camara
- 9Kanté
- 11Sylla
- 14Sidibé
- 15Jeanvier
- 17Fofana
- 19Koita
- 20Bangoura
- 22Keita
- 23Camara
- Referee:
- Hélder Martins de Carvalho
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nigeria 1, Guinea 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Nigeria. Samuel Kalu replaces Moses Simon.
Foul by Ousmane Sidibé (Guinea).
Paul Onuachu (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lass (Guinea) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Peter Etebo (Nigeria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ibrahima Traoré (Guinea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Peter Etebo (Nigeria).
Substitution
Substitution, Nigeria. Paul Onuachu replaces Odion Ighalo.
Simon Falette (Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Odion Ighalo (Nigeria).
Foul by Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria).
Ousmane Sidibé (Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Daniel Akpeyi (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lass (Guinea).
Substitution
Substitution, Guinea. Bangaly-Fodé Koita replaces François Kamano.
Hand ball by Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria).
Offside, Nigeria. Ola Aina tries a through ball, but Odion Ighalo is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Nigeria. Samuel Chukwueze replaces Alex Iwobi.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Moses Simon (Nigeria).
Goal!
Goal! Nigeria 1, Guinea 0. Kenneth Omeruo (Nigeria) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Moses Simon with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Guinea. Ousmane Sidibé replaces Mikael Dyrestam.
Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Simon Falette.
Attempt blocked. Alex Iwobi (Nigeria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moses Simon.
Chidozie Awaziem (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sory Kaba (Guinea).
Substitution
Substitution, Guinea. Lass replaces Naby Keita.
Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria).
François Kamano (Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay in match (Guinea).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Attempt saved. Peter Etebo (Nigeria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Ernest Seka (Guinea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Odion Ighalo (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ernest Seka (Guinea).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Naby Keita (Guinea).
Booking
Ahmed Musa (Nigeria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.