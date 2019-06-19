Europa League: Wolves could face Northern Ireland's Crusaders in qualifier

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo led his team to seventh in the Premier League last season

Wolves will play the winner of the tie between Northern Ireland's Crusaders and Faroe Islands' B36 Torshavn in the Europa League second qualifying round.

Rangers will play Luxemborug's Progres Niederkorn or League of Ireland side Cork City if they overcome the winner of FC Prishtina and St Joseph's.

Aberdeen will take on Luxembourg's Fola Esch or Georgia's Chikhura Sachkhere if they overcome Finnish side RoPS.

The second qualifying round ties will be played over 25 July and 1 August.

The winner of Kilmarnock's tie with Wales' Connah's Quay Nomads will play Partizan of Serbia.

Wolves were seventh in the Premier League last season and will play European football for the first time since 1980.

They go straight into the second qualifying round and will play the first leg at Molineux.